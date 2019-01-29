Riot Games increases support for amateur, semi-pro, collegiate League of Legends players

League of Legends (LoL) developer Riot Games has announced their roadmap for the 2019 competitive season and the future of LoL esports, which includes increased support for the game’s amateur, semi-pro, and collegiate leagues.

The developer revealed their intentions in a dev diary, which also announced that the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational would be held in Vietnam and Taipei.

Riot Games said that they will be introducing more college conferences. The developer will also increase opportunities for players to join bootcamps such as Scouting Grounds, a North American camp that lets top solo queue players gain exposure to professional teams and coaching.

LoL has long been one of the active titles in both high school and university-level esports. Riot Games indicated that their increased support for amateur and collegiate LoL esports is part of a broader push to increase opportunities for talented amateurs to play professionally.

“For League to become a truly multi-generational sport, we need to make sure that today’s amateurs have the resources and opportunities to succeed tomorrow,” said Riot Games’ director of esports Whalen Rozelle.

Riot Games added that they will also be strengthening the regional league system in Europe, one of the game’s most successful semi-professional scenes.

The system has notably produced countless stars in the region, and Riot thinks that it can support the newly-institutionalized LoL European Championship (LEC).

“We think it’s critical that there is another generation of superstars,” added Rozelle.

With increased investments in collegiate, semi-pro, and amateur esports, Riot is looking to ensure that LoL will continue to thrive as an esport in the future.