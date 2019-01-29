League of Legends 2019 Mid-Season Invitational to be held in Vietnam and Taipei

League of Legends (LoL) developer Riot Games has announced that this season’s Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) will be hosted in Southeast Asia for the first time, as the tournament will be held in Vietnam and Taipei.

The announcement comes after a big year for the Vietnamese LoL scene. Last year, the Vietnam Championship Series (VCS) was launched, with VCS champions EVOS Gaming even having a standout performance at the 2018 MSI.

Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam will host the MSI Play-In Stage and Group Stage respectively, while Taipei will host the Semifinals and Finals.

The MSI is hosted after the Spring Split of the LoL competitive season, with the champions in the Spring Splits of the various regions clashing for the chance to claim supremacy for their region.

The MSI is one of the two annual major international events in competitive LoL, with the other being the World Championship. Because of that, the MSI has always been hosted in one of the four major regions in competitive LoL: North America, Europe, China, and South Korea.

This marks the second time that the MSI was hosted outside of those four major regions, the first being the 2017 MSI in Brazil.

Hosting one of the game’s biggest tournaments will be a huge first for not only the Vietnamese and Taiwanese LoL scenes, but for Southeast Asia as well.