League of Legends: Best build for the latest champion, Sylas

League of Legends‘ newest champion, Sylas, has been out for quite a while now on the PBE. Curious about what to build on him once he goes live? Check out our quick guide:

There have been several builds that can work with Sylas’ kit but an AP heavy build seems like the most convenient build. His kit really synergizes with the AP items and although you can experiment with different item combinations, going for a standard set will be rewarding most of the time.

Sylas is a very mobile champion with a dash and lunges. His kit has a high ceiling and one which is made for outplays. However, this also means that Sylas requires time to master. He is also a bit on the squishy side so being too aggressive can easily backfire.

Since his kit revolves around going all in, burst items suit him very well. Ludens Echo is the core item on Sylas. It will give you burst damage, mana, and a much needed CDR. This item gives you a decent power spike and is really important to his build.

You can go for Lich Bane as well because it has really good synergy with his passive. You can constantly proc the Lich Bane passive as well as Sylas’ own passive for a crazy amount of damage in a short time. It is not important but can be good if you are looking to fight constantly.

The Hextech Protobelt is another item which is relatively cheap compared to other items and provides a lot of utility. It will give you more CDR along with decent AP. It also gives you added health which is good if you are looking to go all in on an enemy champion. It will also give you an additional dash which could be very effective in trades.

Morellonomican is an item which is in a great state right now. It gives you AP, Magic penetration, Health, and Grievous Wound. All that makes it a perfect item for Sylas.

You can go for Zhonyas Hourglass if you are struggling a bit in a particular matchup. It gives less damage but its passive can save you whenever you go all in. It really depends on the situation of the game and is not needed all the time.

Shoes are situational and since you are an assassin-style bruiser, you can go for Mercury’s Treads to reduce crowd control duration. If you want to go full damage then you can rush Sorcerer’s Shoes instead.

Items like Void Staff and Rabadon’s Deathcap are also effective and you can purchase them if needed. If your game goes longer than 40 minutes then these definitely are worthy pickups, however they do cost a lot and don’t provide much utility.

Overall, Sylas is a very versatile champion and can work with different builds. It really all just depends upon your playstyle and your level of comfort.