League of Legends: Why you should play Karthus Jungle

League of Legends Season 9 is on the cards and the new ranking system should be getting in anytime soon. There are plenty of champions which might bring you success in the new season, but there will also always be a champion which is outright busted. Playing Karthus in the jungle has been a very popular choice and almost seems unfair to play against, so let’s take a closer look.

Karthus has not been in the meta for a long time now, even if he has an insane late game. This is mainly due to the fact that he really struggles early game, when he is very vulnerable and can fall behind very easily. With that said, he is quite strong now mainly due to his reworked Dark Harvest ability. With that in mind, many players now feel that the jungle is the safest position for him mainly because champions like Akali and Le Blanc can really put him behind in the early game or in the mid lane.

Farming jungle camps and avoiding early trades allows Karthus to get away with a weak early game to some extent. He is a champion who has a good area of Effect (AOE) and single target clears, with his Q ability ‘Lay Waste’ letting him clear single camps very efficiently due to the bonus isolated damage. You can also use his E ability ‘Defile’ to clear multiple camps at once. Those two abilities alone can make him a great champion on the jungle.

However, Runes are the main thing that makes Jungle Karthus almost seem imbalanced. The major Runes to take are Dark Harvest and Presence of Mind, with the standard AP runes then taken alongside those two. Presence of Mind will grant you mana and Ultimate cooldown reductions whenever you take down an enemy champion (through a Kill/Assist). This is very easy to do on Karthus since your E and Ultimate will hit multiple enemies most of the time. However, Dark Harvest should be your main weapon. You can easily proc Dark Harvest via your ultimate which will grant you a lot of stacks. In the late game, anyone below half health will almost always die to your ultimate if you manage to build enough stacks.

Item-wise, you should look to complete your Runic Echoes for better jungle clears, as well as Blue Smite. After that, you can pretty much go for the standard AP build of Rylai’s into Morellonomicon and Zhonya’s HourGlass (defensive). You can also go for items like Liandrys and Death Cap, but those are dependent on the situation of the game.

In the early game, you should pretty much speed farm until you reach level 6. Look for cheeky Dark Harvest procs whenever possible but beware of incoming invaders to your jungle as you are pretty vulnerable at that time. Always use control wards and avoid early skirmishes since you will lose most of them. As soon as you get access to your ultimate, use it whenever there is a good window. Using your ultimate only for kills is not efficient since you will get low stacks. Use it to force your enemies into the back foot.

Once you get to the late game it should be pretty easy for you, as you are guaranteed to have a very significant impact on the game by virtue of reaching this phase alone. In teamfights, always make sure that you use your ultimate to blast the enemy team even if you die. The sheer damage that your abilities will deal, regardless of you are alive or not, will almost always swing fights, or even whole games, in favor of your team.