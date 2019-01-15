Puma enters esports by partnering with Cloud9

The apparel brand Puma has made its way into the esports industry by becoming the official apparel and game-day pants/shoes provider for the Cloud9 (C9) League of Legends (LoL) Championship Series (LCS) team.

The Puma logo will now appear on the breastplate of C9’s jerseys to honor the partnership. Puma will also be providing women’s apparel for the team’s managers.

The deal only covers the spring split of the LCS, which is set to begin on January 26, but both parties have suggested that their partnership will continue beyond that.

“There’s a lot of potential for growth on both sides, so we’re ecstatic that this is only the beginning of the partnership,” said Cloud9 head of partnerships Jordan Udko in a statement.

“This deal gives us ability to be a part of more things our kids love, and that’s how our brand moves the culture forward. Cloud9 is really uniquely posed to help us do that,” added Puma’s Digital Marketing team head Matt Shaw.

C9 is one of the most successful and recognizable brands in esports, with its LoL team becoming the first American team to reach the semifinals at the LoL World Championships back in 2018.

While Puma had a brand integration deal with the football simulation game Pro Evolution Soccer back in 2014, this will mark its first foray with a major esports title.