League of Legends: Top 5 Top Laners playing in LCK season 9

League of Legends Season 9 is about to begin and there have been plenty of roster moves across the globe. Many teams have been strengthened with new acquisitions while some have lost their star players. Here are the top 5 TopLaners heading into the 2019 LCK:

5) CuVee – Gen.G

Despite a disappointing showing in Worlds 2018, CuVee still is a top-notch player. You can never count him out especially when it comes to clutch moments. He was the biggest reason why Gen.G was previously able to qualify for Worlds last year and win back in 2017. He brings a lot of experience, along with his much-needed playoff buff, to his team.

4) Sword – Griffin

The young talented top laner had a memorable 2018. He is mechanically talented and has insane reactions. Sword, along with the whole Griffin squad, took the entirety of the LCK by storm last year as they just fell short in the finals to KT Rolster. Nevertheless, this time they are hungry for that LCK crown and these young guns expect they will be marching towards success.

3) Khan – SKT T1 Telecom

Khan had a pretty mediocre 2018, especially towards the second half as his performance pretty much dipped. This was one of the big reasons why Kingzone failed to qualify for Worlds last year. Everybody knows that if he plays to his potential he is one of the best. KkOma is known for nurturing new talent, and while Khan is not new to the scene, he can surely learn a lot under his new coach.

2) Kiin – Afreeca Freecs

Clearly the best top laner from the LCK in 2018, he defied the expectations of many to become number 1. He was consistent throughout the split and even when Afreeca Freecs struggled he managed to hold his own. Similar things will be expected from him heading into season 9, and with players like Ucal now joining the squad, he can play even more freely.

1) Smeb – KT Rolster

A solid performer since 2016, Smeb rarely puts a foot wrong in the wrong direction. He is a machine in the top lane and no matter what the meta is, he perfectly fits in. Now with a different iteration of KT Rolster, he will look to continue his dominance in the top lane. There is much more competition in the tournament now with several young talents joining the LCK and it would be interesting how Smeb matches up against them.