League of Legends: Top 5 Mid Laners playing in LCK season 9

League of Legends Season 9 is about to begin and there have been plenty of roster moves across the globe. Many teams have been strengthened with new acquisitions while some have lost their star players. Here are the top 5 Mid Laners heading into the 2019 LCK:

5)Fly – Gen.G

It was disappointing not to see Fly on the stage at Worlds after he played the majority of the summer split for Gen.G. Nevertheless, he is back again as the starting mid laner for the team and looking to make a name for himself. Gen.G was a major disappointment in Worlds 2018 and will be looking to redeem themselves. Fly can hold his own against the top mid laners in LCK and Gen.G will be expecting good things from him.

4)Ucal – Afreeca Freecs

This young talented mid laner definitely had a fantastic year in 2018. He often displayed why he is one of the best with his top-notch mechanical plays. Ucal fumbled a bit on the big stage but with more experience under his belt now, he will definitely improve. With a new squad in Afreeca Freecs, he seems ready to be the primary carry for the team.

3)BDD – KT Rolster

A consistent performer for the past few splits, BDD has made quite a name for himself. He is now in KT Rolster where veterans like Smeb and Score will help him shine even more. He has risen significantly in the past few splits and it’s finally time for him to prove to everyone that he is the best.

2)Chovy – Griffin

Straight out of the solo queue, Chovy has been destroying the scene since his arrival. He is exceptionally talented and rarely steps a foot wrong in the wrong direction. Griffin had an outstanding split by making it to the finals of LCK where they just unfortunately came short. Chovy along, with the rest of the squad, will be looking to repeat their performance.

1)Faker – SKT T1 Telecom

The undisputed king is hungry for the trophy and he is coming in strong. There is no doubt regarding the skills of Faker and everyone knows he is a big game player. Now with a revamped and much better squad, Faker is looking to reclaim the top spot. No matter what iteration of squad is playing you can always count on Faker to play at the very highest of levels.