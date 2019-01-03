League of Legends: Top 5 supports playing in NA LCS Season 9

League of Legends Season 9 is about to begin and there have been plenty of roster moves across the globe. Many teams have been strengthened with new acquisitions while some have lost their star players. Here are the top 5 supports heading into the 2019 NA LCS:

5) Olleh- Golden Guardians

The former two-time domestic champion was pretty much replaced in Team Liquid squad by CoreJJ. The major reason why he is not higher on the list is mainly due to him failing to coordinate with Doublelift at times. In Golden Guardians he will now have a similar role as he had on the 2017 Immortals squad, where he performed exceptionally. Deftly had the highest KDA out of all players in 2018, and with Olleh on his side, he can thrive even more.

4) Smoothie – TSM

There is no doubt that Smoothie is one of the best supports in North America. He has shown time and time again that he can be very impactful in his role. TSM had an underwhelming year and Smoothie is the right guy to pull them back from that slump. He is mechanically gifted and is a great shot caller as well. Zven is a renowned AD carry already, so he will take some pressure off for Smoothie in the team.

3)Zeyzal – C9

Zeyzal had a fantastic year as he rose from the academy scene to be one of the best rookies of the year. He is very good in the lane and often controls the flow of the game with his astute judgment. Cloud 9 had a fantastic year by making it to the semifinals of Worlds 2018, and the squad along with Zeyzal will be looking to repeat that success.

2)CoreJJ – Team Liquid

A former world champion and a great player is expected to live up to his reputation. CoreJJ has a great understanding of the game and can get any squad out of sticky situations. Team Liquid had a fantastic season domestically, winning back to back splits, and with CoreJJ being a clear upgrade over Olleh, Team Liquid is expected to repeat their success and more.

1)Aphromoo – 100 Thieves

A veteran in the scene and a consistent performer, Aphromoo tops the NA LCS charts. He is known for his fantastic shot calling and is a born leader. Bang has joined the squad from SKT T1 Telecom which will strengthen the overall squad a lot. Bang along with Aphromoo seems like a deadly combination and, if they perform up to their potential, anything is possible with them.