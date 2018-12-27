Esports organizations post wanted ad on newspaper for League of Legends professional players 

The esports organizations Cloud9 and 100 Thieves have seemingly taken an interesting approach to recruitment for their League of Legends (LoL) teams by posting wanted ads for professional players on a local US newspaper.

The ad was first found and shared to the LoL subreddit by Reddit user TSickler. Other users on the subreddit noted that the teams may not actually be looking for players through the newspaper however.

It was pointed out that the ads were most probably posted as the first step towards getting a Green Card or other kind of visas for players.

The process was associated with the most common category for immigrants to the US, as esports teams cannot undergo the same process as traditional sports teams do in order to acquire a player from overseas.

Other users also noted that the another reason why the ads were posted was to show that there are no suitable candidates that fit the job description in the US. This may make it easier for the teams to acquire a foreign player through the import system employed by the LoL esports league they are competing in, the North American League Championship Series (NA LCS).

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves are two of the top teams that have been a part of the NA LCS. Both teams have welcomed imports to their rosters — with Cloud9 taking European mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer and 100 Thieves picking up South Korean bot laner Bae “Bang” Jun-sik — in preparation for the 2019 season which will kick off on January 26 next year.

For those who may have been looking to enter the LoL esports scene through an unlikely newspaper ad however, the points we listed above would be unfortunate to consider.

Still, who can say that the next star of the LoL esports scene won’t get his break through an ad such as the ones Cloud9 ans 100 Thieves posted? It just might happen.