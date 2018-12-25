LoL: 2017 World Champion jungler Ambition retires from competitive play

Former League of Legends world champion Kang “Ambition” Chan-yong has announced that he will be retiring from competitive play.

The 26-year old Ambition announced his decision to retire after a seven-year playing career during a livestream on Twitch.

“Retirement. It’s retirement. I have settled on retirement. I am so sorry and grateful. I wanted to do a goodbye [to the fans],” said Ambition, according to a translation by Korizon.

Ambition’s contract with Gen.G, where he competed throughout the 2018 season, expired on Nov. 19.

Ambition’s storied career saw him gracefully switch from playing as the mid laner to the jungler for a number of South Korean teams.

His most successful stint by far was with Samsung Galaxy, where he led his team to the championship over SK Telecom 1 in the 2017 League of Legends World Championship. Samsung Galaxy was later rebranded into Gen.G Esports in May this year.

Despite being the defending champions of the Summoner’s Cup however, Gen.G went out early in this year’s iteration of Worlds after the team had an abysmal 1-5 showing in the Group Stage to finish 13th-16th.

Ambition was known for his leadership throughout his career, with him playing the role of Gen.G’s captain both inside and outside of the game. His vaunted leadership, veteran skill and experience, as well as his flexibility proved instrumental in the team’s success — and would surely be what he will be remembered for.