League of Legends: Top 5 Top Laners playing in NA LCS Season 9

League of Legends Season 9 is about to begin and there have been plenty of roster moves across the globe. Many teams have been strengthened with new acquisitions while some have lost their star players. Here are the top 5 Top Laners heading into the 2019 NA LCS:

5) Hauntzer – Golden Guardians

The MVP of the 2017 split had an underwhelming 2018. He failed to have any major impact as TSM couldn’t qualify for Worlds 2018. He will now be playing for Golden Guardians as their starting top laner. The overall pressure should be considerably less on his new team now which will allow him to play more freely.

4)Huni – Clutch Gaming

There is no doubt regarding his skills and when the meta suits him he can easily be the best! The main issue with Huni though has been him playing too aggressive at times. If we set this thing aside Huni is an absolute beast and can match anyone in the world. He can still carry games like he has done several times in the past.

3) Licorice – Cloud9

Licorice has blown up since his debut last season. The rookie had a fantastic year as he was easily the best player in the Cloud 9 squad last season. His dominant performance in the top lane helped his team reach the semifinals of Worlds 2018. He will be looking to repeat his successful performance from this year in 2019.

2) Impact – Team Liquid

As reliable a player as any, Impact rarely, if ever, takes a wrong step. He can play both the tanks and carry champs efficiently. He also usually absorbs a lot of pressure for the team which allows his teammates to thrive. Impact doesn’t usually grab the spotlight but he has been rock solid for a past couple of years now.

In addition to that, Impact is now considered a North American resident so he doesn’t take the import slot anymore.

1) Ssumday – 100 Thieves

Ssumday definitely showed everyone that he means business, as he never dropped the ball last season. He had the best stats out of all the top laners and no matter how hard his team was struggling, he always looked strong. He was usually the main win condition for 100 Thieves. Now with Bang and Huhi joining the team, he will have more freedom to thrive.