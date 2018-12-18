League of Legends: Top 5 AD Carries playing in NA LCS Season 9

League of Legends Season 9 is about to begin and there have been plenty of roster moves across the globe. Many teams have been strengthened with new acquisitions while some have lost their star players. Here are the top 5 AD Carries heading into the 2019 NA LCS:

5) Deftly – Golden Guardians

Despite Golden Guardians struggling heavily in 2018, Deftly still put up some insane numbers. He had the highest KDA in the Summer Split despite being in the last-placed team. He is now in a much better team and Oleh, his new support, is a two-time NA LCS champion. Under Oleh, he will get to learn a lot which will definitely help him grow.

4) Zven – TSM

The former ‘Best in the West’ had an underwhelming 2018. TSM failed to qualify for Worlds for the first time in 7 years as his performance was subpar. The roster around him has now changed as he looks to redeem himself. Smoothie has joined as the starting support for TSM and he is highly rated in North America. There is no doubt regarding his caliber and with time and better luck you can expect better things from Zven.

3) Sneaky – C9

Sneaky is a solid all-round AD Carry. You can expect him to be stable and be impactful as he always has. Cloud9 has a decent squad and will be looking to repeat the success of 2018. Sneaky proved in Worlds 2018 that he is no less than the others, this year he might prove he can exceed them too.

2) Bang – 100 Thieves

The reason why Bang is not listed here as number one is due to him still being unproven in North America. If we set that fact aside then he is one of the best in the world. Sure SKT T1 failed to qualify for Worlds in 2018 but despite that setback, he was still able to match up well against the best AD Carries in the LCK. Now with 100 Thieves, he is looking to leave his mark on the NA LCS.

1) Doublelift – Team Liquid

One of the most successful players in NA LCS history, Doublelift will be looking to add another trophy to his list. He was far and away the best AD Carry in the last split by winning back to back titles. He had some issues with Oleh but now that Team Liquid has replaced him with a former world champion in Core JJ, thus strengthening the bot lane even more, we can now expect even better things from Doublelift.