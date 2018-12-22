Filipina player wins all-female Hearthstone tournament

Filipina player-caster Jia Aquino “Jia” Dee triumphed over Cora “Songbird” Georgiou, 3-2, in a thrilling Grand Finals to take home a $15 thousand prize and the victory at the World Showdown of Esports (WSOE) 2: The Hearthstone Showdown.

Jia won the first game of the final series with a Druid deck against Songbird’s Paladin. Songbird switched to Mage to take out Jia’s Druid in Game 2 then the latter’s Paladin as well in Game 3.

With the series on the line in Game 4, Jia on a Rogue deck had a terrible draw off of Unstable Element that gave Songbird on her Mage again a huge advantage. However, Jia was able to play around her bad draw while Songbird played too fast and missed some key opportunities. After a bad Zilliax play by Songbird, Jia turned the tables to claim Game 4.

With the momentum on her side, Jia employed her Rogue once more while Songbird rolled with a Hunter deck. Missing what would have been an easy victory in Game 4 seemed to have titled Songbird, as Jia eventually got the better of her opponent to take the championship and the lion’s share of $15 thousand.

THIS is the winning moment that made @jiadee_ our #WSOE 2 CHAMPION! She takes home $15,000 dollars for 1st place and asserts herself as a top #Hearthstone commentator AND player! Congratulations! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HdkcdDZW7O — WSOE (@WSOE) December 22, 2018

Jia also took home the ‘Mad Banned’ and ‘Clean Sweeper’ special awards with a thousand dollars for each.

Meanwhile, Songbird will settle for a respectable runner-up finish and a $6 thousand consolation.

The WSOE 2 Hearthstone Showdown was held at the OGN Studio in Manhattan Beach, California.