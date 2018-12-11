Swords will be coming soon to Fortnite: Battle Royale 

Fortnite: Battle Royale developer Epic Games has released a teaser video on the game’s Twitter account that revealed swords will be making its way to the game soon.

Coming soon… a weapon fit for a King 🗡👑 pic.twitter.com/n3kMDCS5IH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 10, 2018

The teaser shows the Ice King (wizard?), who has been featured prominently in promotional materials for Fortnite Season 7, pull out a sword from what appears to be the main plaza of the castle atop the iceberg that has recently invaded the map.

An interesting thing to note is that the sword featured in the trailer looks eerily similar to the eponymous Infinity Blade of the Infinity Blade series, which was also developed by Epic Games.

Swords have already been in Fortnite since its release, but only in its ‘Save the World’ game mode and not in its much more popular Battle Royale.

The only other melee weapon in the battle royale so far has been the pickaxe, which has been mostly used to gather materials. While the pickaxe was given a damage buff against enemies recently, it remains an inferior weapon choice compared to the plethora of guns available in the game.

The introduction of swords should change just that.

While Epic has yet to release details on how swords will work in Fortnite, it’s safe to assume it will be a sort of high-risk, high-reward weapon much like in other shooting games.

Stay tuned for more content from us on Fortnite: Battle Royale and its ongoing 7th season.