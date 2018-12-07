The Game Awards 2018 News: Fortnite wins Best Ongoing Game, Best Multiplayer Game Awards

Fortnite: Battle Royale continues its unprecedented run of success this year as it bagged the Best Ongoing Game and Best Multiplayer Game awards in the Game Awards 2018.

Fortnite beat out the likes of Overwatch, Destiny 2, No Man’s Sky, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege to take home the Best Ongoing Game award. The game is already at its Seventh Season, which just came out, and its huge player base has only continued growing throughout the year.

Congratulations @FortniteGame, you are this year’s Best Ongoing Game! 🎉 Show us your best victory dance! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/FkC9QzuHo6 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 7, 2018

Fortnite also bagged the Best Multiplayer Game award over Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2, Monster Hunter: World, and Sea of Thieves. The game boasted that there were over 78 million monthly players for the game back in September. With the sheer popularity of the game, especially among casual audiences, we can expect it to keep that number up as time passes, if not grow it further.

Fortnite was also nominated for two other awards but could not take them home, namely for the Best Mobile Game and Best Esports Game.