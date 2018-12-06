Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 7 trailer released

You better watch out! The trailer for Season 7 of Fortnite: Battle Royale has been released, featuring an expected Christmas theme while hinting at something a bit more sinister on the horizon…

Players can expect that there will be some changes to the map with the coming update. While snowy environments and some Christmas-themed decorations are likely to be put in, the arrival of a mysterious iceberg that has long loomed from the horizon of the map will bring drastic and unexpected changes as well.

The content update for the upcoming season was leaked earlier when an image of the Season 7 cover art were displayed on the Apple Store.

The leak displayed some of the new skins for the Season 7 Battle Pass, including a cat-like female skin reminiscent of the Marvel character Black Panther and an eerie ‘ice wizard’-looking skin.

A new flying vehicle, the Stormwing, which seem to be the aeroplanes featured in the trailer will be introduced as well.

Check back for more content on Fortnite’s Season 7 soon!