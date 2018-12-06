Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 7 Battle Pass skins leak early

Thanks to some carelessness on the part of the Apple Store, the Battle Pass skins for Season 7 of Fortnite: Battle Royale were leaked in what appears to be the upcoming update’s cover art.

The new skins…. ? pic.twitter.com/4Ibcs8BE9B — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks (@FortTory) December 5, 2018

The cover art features three new skins: a female cat-themed skin reminiscent of Marvel’s Black Panther, a sinister-looking ice wizard skin of sorts, and what appears to be a grizzled beard-and-tattoos version of a default skin.

The skins in the left and middle appear to be the ones that were already seen in the Season 7 preview. Many have speculated that the skin at the center would be a tier 1 skin while the one on the left would be for tier 100, the first of its kind for female skins if ever.

The ‘ice wizard’ skin at front and center may be somewhat related to the floating ice castle making its way towards the map at present. Some have speculated that it will be the ‘lord’ of the castle. There have always been a featured skin closely related to the theme for a given Fortnite season, so it follows conventions in the game so far.

The cover art for Season 6 featured all seven skins in that season’s Battle Pass, so it would be fair to say it will be the same case for Season 7.

For now, we will have to wait for official confirmation from Fortnite developer Epic Games, but one can figure that they would not be too happy about the leak.