Professional football player signs with Fortnite esports team as a streamer

According to a report by Fox Sports Australia, Australian football player Mitch Robinson of the Brisbane Lions has just been signed by the Chiefs Esports Club to be their streamer for Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Meet the newest addition to Chiefs #Fortnite and the Chiefs Content Team 🏉 Professional AFL player, @MitchRobinson05 Read more: https://t.co/QfV9fBBWGR pic.twitter.com/Yexw5de3dy — The Chiefs Esports Club (@ChiefsESC) December 4, 2018

The Brisbane midfielder will still return to the field for the Australian Football League (AFL) next season, but Robinson will be spending some of his time off the field playing and streaming Fortnite instead.

“I can’t wait to join The Chiefs and get started with my streaming set up, so I’m looking forward to 2019,” Robinson said in a video on the Chiefs website.

“What drew us to Mitch was his dedication to improving his craft every day. Mitch not only wants to be an entertaining, engaging and provocative Fortnite streamer, he wants to be the best,” said Chiefs creative director TJ Bird.

Even if Robinson is a professional football player, he had a history of competitive gaming, starting out on the PC by playing first-person shooters. He eventually transitioned to playing Fortnite as soon as the smash-hit battle royale game spread worldwide.

“Sooner or later I got pretty good at [playing Fortnite] and I started to show some skills, so it’s been pretty fun,” said Robinson.

Even if he will not be formally competing for the Chiefs in tournaments, Robinson has been active in Australia’s local competitive scene and even finished fourth in a Fortnite tournament last November.

I finished in 4th place at @XPESPORTSQLD today, qualifying for the finals in Fortnite. Thanks for having me guys! pic.twitter.com/hobOaMZUM7 — Mitch Robinson (@MitchRobinson05) November 24, 2018

While many traditional sports clubs in football have been active in esports, other AFL teams such as the Adelaide Crows and Essendon even own esports teams, none have had their own players sign with esports teams.

While Robinson may have only signed with the Chiefs as a streamer, it may signal the start of more professional athletes becoming even more directly involved in esports.