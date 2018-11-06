Swedish Fortnite player Bogdan Akh dies after attending Fall Skirmish

Swedish Fortnite: Battle Royale player Bogdan Akh died after attending the Fortnite Fall Skirmish finals at Twitchcon in San Jose, California, according to G2 Esports’ Dominik “RazZzero0o” Beckmann, who found Bogdan’s body. He was 21 years old.

Rest in Peace Bogdan Read: https://t.co/eGiHxRErXp — RazZzero0o (@G2RazZzero0o) November 4, 2018

Beckmann, who was teaming with Bogdan at the tournament they attended, explained in a Twitlonger post that they planned to go sightseeing and touring around San Jose and that he went to sleep before Bogdan did on October 28. When Beckmann woke up the next morning, he tried to move Bogdan’s arm and “noticed that he was already gone.”

Beckmann added that he waited before making any public statements about Bogdan’s death out of respect for his family and friends. He said that they shouldn’t find out about the tragic news through social media.

“I only got to know him for such a short amount of time and he already secured himself a big place in my heart. I will never forget about you Bogdan,” said Beckmann.

Bogdan and Beckmann had never traveled to the United States before they attended the Fall Skirmish, and they wanted to at least secure a Top 50 finish to recoup the money they spent to get there. The duo ended up finishing in 18th place and earned $10,000 for their spot in the Top 50.

Bogdan was a popular figure in the European Fortnite community. Rasmus “Rasmusenn” Wiklundh, a fellow Swedish player for Method, described Bogdan as one of the most hard-working players in the scene who also had a big heart.

“You always wished me luck before every tournament I played. Mad respect for you, you will always have a gigantic place in my heart, all my thoughts and prayers goes to his family and friends,” said Wiklundh in a Twitlonger post.

Rest in peace Bogdan ❤️ Read: https://t.co/VXXsFahJka — Method Rasmusenn (@Rasmusenn) November 4, 2018

Bogdan has been described as kind, funny, and caring by his fellow players and fans as paid their respects. A petition on Change.org has been set up to get Fortnite publisher Epic Games to add a 'Back to Lobby' emote as a tribute for Bogdan, who often used the phrase after eliminating his opponents.