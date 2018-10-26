Gen.G Esports signs all-female Fortnite esports team

Gen.G Esports is making its push to the esports scene in the United States with its signing of an all-female Fortnite: Battle Royale team of Tina “TINARAES” Perez and Madison “maddiesuun” Mann.

“I have been competing for over 10 years in multiple esports titles for the opportunity to be matched against the best players in the world. With this opportunity, we are going to train relentlessly to be the best players we can be,” said Perez.

“We love a challenge and strive for success while we take on other amazingly talented Fortnite players across the world,” added Mann.

The duo will be representing Gen.G at this weekend’s Fortnite Fall Skirmish competition at TwitchCon. Perez recently racked up 12 points for a 4th place finish in the Week 3 of the Fall Skirmish.

“Our fans should be thrilled about our Fortnite team and what this development means for the future of esports. Maddie and Tina come in with a desire to be great. They’ll be taking advantage of all the Gen.G resources at their disposal to improve their craft,” said Gen.G chief growth officer Arnold Hur.

The organization has also signed streamer and content creator Kristen “KittyPlays” Valnicek to be its new head of new gaming initiatives, in charge of recruitment, sponsorships, and community engagement. Valnicek has become known for providing a platform for female players to come together via Twitch to build a network for cooperation.

“There’s so much room for growth across the entire esports landscape and I’m here to help Gen.G take advantage of every possible opportunity. […] Gen.G fans will be incredibly happy about the direction we’re headed in,” said Valnicek in a statement.

Gen.G has recently been bolstering its presence in esports alongside its existing teams in League of Legends and Overwatch. The organization also recently signed former NBA star Chris Bosh as a player management advisor, he will be helping mentor Perez and Mann in becoming professional athletes.

Women have been largely underrepresented in esports, despite taking up a substantial part of the esports and gaming communities. The signing of Perez and Mann to a major organization can help open up more opportunities for women in esports.

“This Fortnite team is a perfect example of our organization looking at the industry from a wider scale and identifying an untapped segment,” said Valnicek.