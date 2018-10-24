Fortnite: Battle Royale to release Fortnitemares Halloween Update

The Halloween celebrations come a bit early for Fortnite: Battle Royale as publisher Epic Games will be rolling out the new 6.20 patch alongside new content updates.

The brand new season will be called ‘Fortnitemares,’ which evidently comes with Halloween-themed skins, including one which appears to be that of a zombie gunslinger, alongside other weapons, challenges, and other content.

The new 6.20 patch will also be bringing changes to gameplay, including a change to the in-game gliders. From now on, players will be able to re-deploy their gliders at any time in any game mode as long as they are three stories high, Epic announced.

The publishers also revealed some of the issues they are working on, including an issue with crosshairs being blocked for certain outfits while aiming as well as with player models in Replays sometimes getting stuck with Shadow Stone effects.

Epic Games are expecting the update to roll out very soon.