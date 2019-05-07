Elon Musk vs Fortnite: What is the truth behind the feud that went viral?

“Elon Musk buys Fortnite and deletes it.” If this phrase made you jump in front of your screen, you are probably looking for the truth behind this ‘feud’. The epic Elon Musk vs Fortnite saga was fundamentally a bizarre Internet fight that went on to draw more than enough attention from the gaming community.

How did it all start?

If you spend a lot of time on Twitter you must be aware that SpaceX co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk’s Twitter account is nothing short of a goldmine. The witty Tweets and plausible feud happen to be some of the best-kept weapons in the celebrated engineer’s entertainment arsenal. In the same spirit, Elon Musk went on to tease Fortnite and the back and forth between the two had the Internet in splits.

Back in October 2018, Elon Musk took to his official Twitter account to share a piece of fake news that had been doing round. The article suggested that ‘Elon Musk has bought and deleted Fortnite’. The article also went on to suggest that Fortnite players are ‘Virgins’. Hence, Musk had to delete the game in order to save the gamers from ‘Eternal Virginity’.

Had to been done ur welcome pic.twitter.com/7jT0f9lqIS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2018

The fact that he shared that article with a quote “Had to been done ur welcome” irked the gaming community and Fortnite’s dedicated fan base. While some went on to appreciate the humour behind the entire incident, the others called out the Tesla Boss for the demeaning comment.

Fortnite took this Tweet with a pinch of humour. They went on to respond to the above Tweet saying by calling out Musk’s ten-year plan to build a Mars Base. This was in reference to the feature in the game which allows you to ‘build’ without any constraints.

The viral ‘Elon Musk buys Fortnite’ hoax then witnessed Elon Musk snap back with a quote, “Reality is hard”. With this, the pretend fight between the two was laid to rest.

The entire drama was triggered by a hoax story that was being circulated on the Internet and escalated too fast. Since Fortnite also has its fair share of haters, the entire Elon Musk vs Fortnite incident garnered mixed reactions. There were some who were offended by the tweets. And there were others who laughed at the incident and moved on, just as the involved parties.

Although it’s been long since this notorious exchange took place, the stories about Elon Musk buying and deleting Fortnite still starts trending from time to time. But the entire story has no ounce of truth in it.