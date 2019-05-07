Fortnite Season 9 teaser unveiled by Epic Games; start date confirmed

After a fantastic Season 8, Epic Games have finally unveiled the Fortnite Season 9 teaser. The new season of the popular Battle Royale game will go live on May 9, 2019.

Epic Games took to the official account of Fortnite to announce the arrival of the new season. The Tweet reads ‘The Future is Unknown” which may imply an introduction of a futuristic theme in the game.

Alongside the text, they also shared an image of a new skin which wasn’t unveiled completely. However, Fortnite Season 9 teaser did give us a sneak peek into the upcoming additions in the inventory via images that slowly come together. Additionally, there are several other Easter Eggs in the said trailer that hints at an epic new series of challenges that lie ahead.

To conclude Season 8, the game witnessed the volcano finally erupt. The return of the players from the vault triggered kickstarted the phenomenon which is likely to change the face of the battleground, causing several towers to collapse.

The Fortnite Season 9 teaser may hold a lot of interesting twists for the players. Considering the fact that Season 8 witnesse an epic collaboration with Avengers, it is possible that Epic Games will bring something new in a plausible stand-alone season.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fortnite Season 9.