Fortnite X Avengers: Black Widow skin is now available in the latest update

Fortnite X Avengers has finally witnessed its second crossover with the Avengers Endgame characters finally arriving in the Battle Royale. However, its the brand new Black Widow skin which has set the internet buzzing.

The Black Widow skin is one of the most awaited additions to the game. It is possible that this skin may remain permanent in Fortnite as opposed to the temporary presence of other Avengers’ skins. Even in the first Fortnite X Avengers crossover that featured Thanos, the skin was available for only a limited period of time.

It is interesting to note that this Black Widow skin is completely different from the one that we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This change came as a surprise because every other element in the history of Fortnite X Avengers crossovers have been strictly aligned with the ongoing story in the movie.

However, the recent Fortnite update features a more comic book-oriented character, featuring the signature black costume and red hair. The players can also change the hair colour to blonde to suit their preferences.

The Black Widow skin accounts for 1,500 V-bucks whereas her weapon can be bought for 800 V-bucks.

Since this is the first time when the skin is permanently available in the game, it can be expected that few other skins might be included next in this Fortnite X Avengers crossover.

Recent reports suggested that the information about 50 new skins that will be available in Fortnite over the course of the next few weeks leaked earlier today. It stated that Fortnite X Avengers will feature two skins bearing ‘Marvel Rarirty’. The Black Widow skin is already available in the shop and teh second skin is expected to be that of Star Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy.