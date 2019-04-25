Fortnite X Avengers: Endgame LTM goes live; unique Battle Royale introduced

Fortnite’s much-awaited update has introduced the Endgame Limited Time Mode. The second Fortnite X Avengers venture features exciting new surprises and several other in-game developments.

In 2018, Fortnite X Avengers brought an exclusive Thanos’ Limited Time Mode. According to the story shown in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos had his infinity gauntlet hidden somewhere in the map. Any player who could get his hands on the gauntlet could immediately wipe off half of the remaining players. This mode allowed the gamers to play both as or against Thanos.

This year’s Marvel X Avengers crossover is Endgame themed. Alongside this update, the game has also brought in several new updates which can help you spruce up your character.

The event description in the game reads, “Drop in with your squad, search for the Avenger’s items and take the fight to Thanos! Can you eliminate Thanos and his army before the last Infinity Stone is found? Or will he complete the Infinity Gauntlet and pick up a Snap Royale? Play the Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame LTM now!”

Unlike the Thanos LTM, this Fortnite X Avengers crossover cannot be played in solo mode. The event automatically divides the players into two equal teams — Team Hero and Team Thanos.

Team Thanos’ objective is to obtain all the infinity stones where team Hero looks to prevent the former from achieving this goal. In Team Thanos, the players start as an army of Chitauris; aliens featured in the Marvel Universe. The first player to find the Infinity stone automatically turns into Thanos and team Hero has to take him down by retrieving each o the Infinity stones.

This Fortnite X Avengers event has also introduced several weapons including Captain America’s Shield, Thor’s Stormbreaker and Hawkeye’s Bow and Arrow. The game also features an incredible Black Widow skin which you must have in your inventory.