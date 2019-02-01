Fortnite streamer Ninja to star in NFL Super Bowl commercial

The massively-popular Fortnite: Battle Royale streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has revealed that he will be starring in a commercial for one of the biggest sports events in the USA, the National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl LIII.

Ninja revealed his role in the commercial by posting a clip of it on his Twitter account. It is set to air before the halftime show of the Super Bowl, which will see the New England Patriots going up against the Los Angeles Rams.

So happy to share with you guys one of the many amazing things we'v e been working on and why I've been traveling so much. Catch me in the #NFL100 #SBLIII

commercial right before halftime. pic.twitter.com/FEAQSdsYMP — Ninja (@Ninja) January 31, 2019

In the clip, Ninja is seen talking to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster— a known Fortnite and esports enthusiast who even appeared in a record-breaking stream with Ninja alongside rappers Drake and Travis Scott.

Other NFL players featured in the video included Michael Strahan and Peyton Manning. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also starred in the commercial, and even “Who’s Ninja?” to which Manning responded by referring to the streamer as a “video game master.”

Ninja starring in a commercial for the Super Bowl speaks to his transcendent mainstream influence, as well as that of Fortnite and video gaming.

Fortnite was the most popular video game in 2018, raking in $2.4 billion in profits through all of last year, the most of any game in hsitory. Ninja was, in turn, Fortnite’s biggest celebrity, making him the most-viewed channel on the streaming platform Twitch in 2018 and earning him almost $10 million.