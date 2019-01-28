Fortnite: Bug lets players shoot while hidden in Sneaky Snowman 

A newly-discovered bug in Fortnite: Battle Royale was revealed to let players keep shooting with their weapons while they are still hidden in the recently added Sneaky Snowman item.

The apparently easy-to-execute bug was brought to attention by Fortnite YouTuber BCC Trolling, who posted a video demonstrating the bug and its effectiveness.

For the sake of clarity, the bug is apparently exploited by first standing near a wall and tossing a Sneaky Snowman at it. Then, players must equip a pickaxe and destroy the wall. If done correctly, this will let the player swap weapons and shoot without leaving the Sneaky Snowman. This obviously gives them an unfair advantage against their opponents.

However, the bug is somewhat countered by the fact that the barrel of most weapons will clip through the Snowman, thus giving away that a player is hidden within.

The Sneaky Snowman was recently introduced to Fortnite as part of the v7.20 content update. While bugs can be expected to come with such updates, the sheer number of them already present in the game is somewhat troubling.

Fortnite developer Epic Games would do well to promptly address these bugs in a future update.