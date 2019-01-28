Fortnite: Rocket Launcher exploit discovered 

Fortnite: Battle Royale players have discovered a potentially game-breaking exploit with the Rocket Launcher, one of the most popular weapons in the game.

The Rocket Launcher has always been a strong weapon with some drawbacks in most shooter games, as is the case with Fortnite. Even if the weapon carries the risk of dealing damage to its weilder when used in close quarters, the Rocket Launcher has been the weapon of choice for many Fortnite players due to its effectiveness against buildings.

However, a post on the Fortnite subreddit has revealed an exploit that the Rocket Launcher may be a bit too strong against one of the core gameplay aspects of Fortnite. Reddit user PreyBeats used an exploit that allowed him to destroy structures right in front of him without taking any damage.

As seen in the clip above, PreyBeats was able to circumvent his opponent’s structural defenses with the exploit. The other player would have surely thought they were safe, since using a Rocket Launcher to get to him would have caused more harm than good for PreyBeats.

“If you stay on one side of the pyramid and rocket the other side like I did, you don’t get damage and you drop in the [opponent’s] face,” said PreyBeats, who also urged Fortnite developers Epic Games to fix the exploit.

The player was also seen to have had a Hand Cannon in his inventory in the clip, another weapon that has recently been considered overpowered. The pistol, affectionately referred to as the ‘Deagle’ by Fortnite players, has been criticized for its combination of high damage and accuracy, which lets players deal 100 damage points to an opponent with a single shot.

Fortnite has been plagued with a lot of issues with gameplay balance as of late, and it remains to be seen whether Epic Games will address these or not.