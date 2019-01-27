Epic Games continues with questionable decision-making regarding Fortnite esports 

Fortnite: Battle Royale developer Epic Games has continued to make questionable decisions regarding its game’s competitive scene, much to the chagrin of professional players and the competitive Fortnite community at large.

A little over a week after Epic Games released a statement saying that they will refrain from releasing game-changing updates to the game when tournaments are going on, the developer announced that Fortnite Season 8 will go live on the same day as the $500 thousand IEM Katowice tournament.

Epic would often introduce game-changing updates at the start of every season, which jeopardizes the competitive integrity and balance of Fortnite tournaments. This has been the case for events such as the Winter Royale and WSOE 3, which has even prompted renown pro player Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani to publicly call for the establishment of a Fortnite pro player union to protect their interests.

Moreover, many have also taken issue with how Epic selected the participants for the next major Fortnite event, the $500 thousand Secret Skirmish Invitational.

Epic Games previously claimed that they will let players know if an in-game Pop-up Cup was going to be used for qualification for major Fortnite events. Epic Games Esports Lead Matt Layman even said in a post on the competitive Fortnite subreddit that they “will be very clear when something will be used as a qualifier.”

Unfortunately, that was not the case as the top 25 players from the Explorer Cup were announced to have qualified for the Secret Skirmish. Epic Games did not give any prior indication that the Explorer Cup would be used for tournament qualifications.

All this had the competitive Fortnite community up in arms, including coach/analyst Kris ‘Convertible’ Nara, who wanted to make the issue known on Twitter.

The issue had also prompted a reaction from Myth who said in a tweet, “I’m kinda at a [loss] for words. What’s happening internally? Are things [dysfunctional]?”

I really hope whoever is writing the competitive blogs includes a reason behind this shit in blog number 2. I'm kinda at a lost for words. What's happening internally? Are things disfunctional? Did blog number one have a huge error? Lots of questions that need to be answered. https://t.co/vKLXZHqGYH — Myth (@TSM_Myth) January 26, 2019

Epic Games’ having an apparent dithering and conflicting stance on its game’s esports scene is troubling, especially given its history of missteps with competitive Fortnite.

With all that said, that Fortnite pro player union Myth was calling for is beginning to seem like it should be a necessity at this point.