Fortnite will be getting a spectator mode soon

Fortnite: Battle Royale will apparently be getting a spectator mode soon after details on a private testing event by developer Epic Games were leaked.

According to a report by Fortnite News, Epic Games has invited a significant number of local Fortnite players and content creators to their offices in Los Angeles, California for a private testing event in the first week of February.

This information was found out after YouTuber BlueNightEdgar, who runs a small channel with just over 120 subscribers, posted an invitation sent by Epic Games through email. The YouTuber presumably received the email due to being a Los Angeles local.

According to the invitation, the event involves “playing custom matches to help [Epic Games] test unreleased spectating features and tools that will be used in future events.”

The private testing event essentially confirms the existence of a spectator mode for Fortnite, which has already been the subject of rumors as of late.

Signs of a spectator mode have been previously sighted through glitches in the game, with some making players see a “Join as Player” option in the Fortnite lobby that does nothing upon activating.

Similar observer tools have been sighted in live Fortnite events as well, such as the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am tournament back in June 2018. You can see it for yourself on this Twitch clip from the event.

While Epic Games has previously been quiet about a spectator mode for its smash-hit game, we can reasonably expect more details from the developer after its private testing event is done.

It can be inferred that this is all in preparation for Fortnite’s esports campaign this year, especially with the $100 million Fortnite World Cup in mind. Its other issues with Fortnite esports notwithstanding, a spectator mode will be crucial if Epic wants things to run at least somewhat smoothly.

Stay tuned for more information on Fortnite’s spectator mode soon.