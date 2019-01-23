Surprisingly, Fortnite was not the most popular game on Twitter in 2018 

While Fortnite: Battle Royale made huge waves all of last year, it was not enough to make it the most popular game on Twitter in 2018. Instead, more people tweeted about the Japanese free-to-play mobile RPG Fate/Grand Order.

Twitter Gaming has recently unveiled its year-in-review for 2018, which included a list of the most-tweeted about games last year. Other major titles that joined Fate/Grand Order and Fortnite in Twitter’s top 10 were PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Super Smash Bros., and Overwatch, among others.

The most-Tweeted about games in 2018:

Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject) Fortnite (@FortniteGame) Monster Strike (@MStrikeOfficial) Splatoon (@SplatoonJP) PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (@PUBG) Granblue Fantasy (@granbluefantasy) Ensemble Stars (@ensemble_stars) Super Smash Brothers (@NintendoAmerica) Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy)

Fate/Grand Order most probably took the top spot because Japan was the country that tweeted the most about gaming in 2018. Despite not being as active in esports as most other countries, Japan was still more actively tweeting about gaming than the likes of the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Korea.

Some of Fortnite’s biggest personalities, such as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Turner “Tfue” Tenney, were also notably absent from Twitter’s list of most-tweeted about esports athletes. This may be because Twitter classified them under the ‘streamers’ category instead of esports athletes, as Call of Duty players took up most of the social media platform’s list instead.

With that said, it should still be apparent that Fortnite was the most popular game of 2018. Even if it might not have been the most tweeted about game on Twitter, you can be sure that everyone else was still talking about it elsewhere.