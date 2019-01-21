Fortnite: Ice Storm event kicks off

Fortnite: Battle Royale developer Epic Games is known for being very intriguing when it comes to releasing new events for their smash-hit game. This was exactly the case as they launched their latest Ice Storm event, when players noticed a mysterious floating Icy sphere on the map.

The appearance of the ice storm left many players in confusion as seemingly came out of nowhere. There were speculations that this could be a sign that Season 8 was coming but it was eventually a setup for the latest event. Then the Ice Sphere suddenly shattered, revealing that it was apparently the den for an Ice Queen who has now taken control of the entire place.

A new kingdom rises. Prepare for battle – dive in now to take on the Ice Legion and survive the storm! pic.twitter.com/yvcHgCIYvk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 19, 2019

The moment leading up to the release of Ice Queen was phenomenal and honestly a very neat job done on the developer’s part. The Ice Queen rose and brewed a storm which covered the entire map in a white sheet, thus starting the new event.

Ice Fiends have also been summoned to the the game by the Ice Queen. They are similar to zombies and will spawn from the glowing blue stones which are scattered across the map.

A new sets of challenges have also rolled in along with the event, letting you unlock cool rewards and bonuses for completing them. If you manage to clear all 13 challenges then you will be rewarded with an event exclusive Winter’s Thorn Glider.

There have been more mysterious sightings in the map. Giant Eggs have appeared inside prison cells beneath Polar Peak’s castle. There were no clear announcements regarding these appearances but it should come out pretty soon.

Although the launch to the event surprised many, there were some indications to it beforehand. A sign of ‘Weather Warning’ could be seen on the T.V across the map. Epic Games Developer also teased a new event on social media prior to its launch.

Players are pretty excited for the new event and we will have to wait and see how it pans out in the long run.