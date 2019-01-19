Fortnite ‘Secret Skirmish’ invitational tournament announced

Fortnite: Battle Royale developer Epic Games has announced a new special invitational competition called the ‘Secret Skirmish’ that will run from February 14 to 15 and feature a $500 thousand prize pool.
According to Epic Games’ announcement, the aptly named tournament will be held in a “classified, undisclosed testing facility” and will include the top players from all Open Fortnite competitions that have been held thus far.
Secret Skirmish matches will be broadcasted via Fortnite’s official channels, and Epic claimed that fans can expect the “same high-powered matches as TwitchCon and PAX,” two of the biggest Fortnite events so far. The developer also reminded fans to keep an eye out for new additions to the broadcast throughout the two day event.
Perhaps the most intriguing part of the announcement was the fact that Epic plans to use the Secret Skirmish to prepare its broadcast team for the Fortnite World Cup, which is set to take place later this year.
Other than the fact that the event will feature a whopping $100 million prize pool, no details have been made available for the Fortnite World Cup yet. However, Epic Games did add that they will be releasing more information about qualifications for the World Cup in the near future.
Epic’s announcement of the Secret Skirmish comes after the developer went public with their new approach to the Fortnite’s competitive balance. The developers said that they will be holding off on releasing game-changing updates to the game before tournaments following significant backlash from the competitive Fortnite community.