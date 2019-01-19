Fortnite ‘Secret Skirmish’ invitational tournament announced

Fortnite: Battle Royale developer Epic Games has announced a new special invitational competition called the ‘Secret Skirmish’ that will run from February 14 to 15 and feature a $500 thousand prize pool.

According to Epic Games’ announcement, the aptly named tournament will be held in a “classified, undisclosed testing facility” and will include the top players from all Open Fortnite competitions that have been held thus far.

Secret Skirmish matches will be broadcasted via Fortnite’s official channels, and Epic claimed that fans can expect the “same high-powered matches as TwitchCon and PAX,” two of the biggest Fortnite events so far. The developer also reminded fans to keep an eye out for new additions to the broadcast throughout the two day event.