Fortnite raked in $2.4 billion in 2018, the most of any game in history

The runaway success of Fortnite: Battle Royale last year has been further solidified in research firm SuperData’s latest report, as arguably the most popular game in the world raked in a whopping $2.4 billion in digital revenue.

Fortnite earned more than any other game in 2018 and topped SuperData’s list of highest-earning free-to-play games in 2018. Fortnite beat out the likes of Nexon’s Dungeon Fighter Online ($1.5 billion) and Riot Games’ League of Legends ($1.4 billion) to take that top spot.

Fortnite’s overwhelming success even went beyond 2018, as SuperData declared the game had “the most annual revenue of any game in history.” The research firm also credited Fortnite as a key factor in pushing digital games revenue up 11% to $109.8 billion across all platforms, namely Mobile, PC, and Console.

As many would have expected, Fortnite was the most played game on popular consoles, such as Sony’s Playstation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. Fortnite’s developer, Epic Games, reaped the rewards of its game’s success to the tune of $3 billion in profits last year.

The game’s success trickled down to its community of content creators as well, especially in the person of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the biggest Fortnite streamer and personality. Ninja’s Fortnite streams made him the biggest and most-viewed channel on the streaming platform and reportedly earned him almost $10 million in 2018 as well.

Fortnite is expected to carry over its success from 2018 to this year, as the game is set to make its big splash in the esports scene with the $100 million Fortnite World Cup. The game is even set to make an appearance at the Australian Open later this month.