Fortnite was the most played game on the Nintendo Switch in 2018

Considering just how successful Fortnite: Battle Royale has been in 2018, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise whenever it tops some lists. That trend continues, as the massively popular battle royale was the most played game on the Nintendo Switch last year.

According to a report by Nintendo Everything, Fortnite beat out the likes of Nintendo mainstays The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, among others, to become the most played Switch game in Europe last year. Fortnite topped the list despite being released well into the year in August.

Other Nintendo games rounded out most of the other the Top 10 entries in the list, namely Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, arguably the most anticipated release for the Switch in 2018, was also amongst the Top 20 most played games on the platform depsite being released in December.

With Fortnite’s success on the Switch, as well as in most other gaming platforms, its publisher, Epic Games, netted $3 billion in profits last year.

For the full list of most played games on the Nintendo Switch in 2018, see below: