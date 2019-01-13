The creator of Fortnite has been buying thousands of acres of land to help conserve nature

Tim Sweeney, the founder of Epic Games and the mind behind Fortnite: Battle Royale, has been buying thousands of acres of land in North Carolina, U.S.A. in an effort to help conserve the nature in the area.

According to a report by thewildchild.co, Sweeney purchased a 1,500 acre parcel of land, known as Stone Hills, that was to be developed into a golf resort community last year. The video game mogul that he purchased the land to preserve its natural beauty.

In 2018, Sweeney purchased 193 acres of land in Alamance County for $1.973 million from Sizemore Brothers LLC. Sweeney’s representative, Joe Kelleher, confirmed guaranteed that the land would remain undeveloped.

And in November 2016, Sweeney donated over $15 million for a conservation easement to protect 7,000 acres of the Box Creek Wilderness, which was to be carved up and have power lines run through it.

Sweeney has become one of the largest private land owners in his home state of North Carolina, after having purchased nearly 40,000 acres over the last decade. Aside from purchasing land on his own to help conserve them, Sweeney has also donated to several conservation parcel projects, including a 1,500 acre expansion to Mount Mitchell State Park.

In the process, Sweeney has helped to protect hundreds of endangered plant and animal species in North Carolina.

Sweeney has been funding his conservation efforts largely through the wealth he acquired as the head of one of the biggest companies in gaming.

According to the Business Insider, Sweeney had an estimated net worth of over $7 billion by the end of 2018. He was also No. 194 on Bloomberg‘s list of the world’s 500 richest people in 2018, above the likes of George Soros and George Lucas, but still a tier below Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.

While Sweeney is now most well-known for heading the company that produced the massively popular Fortnite — which netted Epic $3 billion in profits last year — the game was not his only source for his fortune.

Epic also produced the Unreal Engine, a software used to build some of the world’s biggest games. When games made with the Unreal Engine are sold, Sweeney and his company takes a cut.

Epic is also expanding its ventures with the Epic Games Store, the developer’s own digital games store built to rival Valve Corporation’s Steam.