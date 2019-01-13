Optic Gaming parts ways with its Fortnite esports team 

Optic Gaming, one of the biggest esports organizations in North America, has parted ways with its Fortnite: Battle Royale esports team by releasing its two remaining players, Kenneth “Baldy” Anderson and Stephen “Gunfly” Brown.

Both players posted on Twitter that they have been released by Optic and are looking for new teams on January 12.

I’ve officially parted ways with @OpTicGaming, left on good terms with no bad blood ❤️, that being said I’ll be a F/A & looking for an organization to represent. 2019 will be the year. RTs & Vouches will be appreciated. — Gunfly (@Gunfly) January 12, 2019

Parted ways with @OpTicGaming. Huge thanks for everything they did for me 💚. I’ll now be looking for a organization to represent for the fortnite competitive scene. RT’s appreciated. — Kenneth (@OpTicBaldy) January 12, 2019

Optic has now withdrawn from competition in the two major battle royale titles in esports, as the organization first dropped its PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) team back in December 2018.

Optic cited doubts over PUBG’s future as an esport as the reason why it withdrew from the game’s esports scene. The organization’s owner and CEO, Hector ‘H3CZ‘ Rodriguez, would even say in his vlog that he thinks PUBG will fail as an esport.

As for Optic’s withdrawal from Fortnite, the esports director at Infinite Esports, Kodiak, commented on how the organization came to its decision on a post in the Optic Gaming subreddit.

“We were approached by Kenneth (Baldy) and Stephen (Gunfly) and they made it clear to us they wanted to play with other duo partners. Being that we feel strongly about any competitive Fortnite players for OpTic playing as the same duo, we didn’t think it was fair to punish them or stand in the way of what they felt was best for their own success. Essentially giving them the option of staying as one duo or parting ways.

They decided to part ways, and we released them from their contracts on good terms all around. We really do wish them nothing but success and are thankful for their maturity and understanding,” said Kodiak.

Kodiak added that Optic “will continue to keep a watch on the scene and rising talent, but for the time being will not have players rostered on a competitive team.”

Optic did not find much success with Baldy and Gunfly, as the duo only placed 50th at the Fall Skirmish and then 38th at WSOE 3.

Optic Gaming’s departure does not seem to bode well for Fortnite esports, and battle royales esports in general, as the organization is among the biggest ones in North America. With the Fortnite World Cup set to begin later this year, the absence of such a big name surely would not go unnoticed.