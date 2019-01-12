Fortnite tops list of most downloaded free-to-play games on the PS4 in 2018 

Fortnite: Battle Royale has topped the list of most-downloaded free-to-play games on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) in 2018.

PS4 developer Sony Corporation has released its list of most-downloaded games on its platform, with Fortnite beating out other games such as H1Z1: Battle Royale and Brawlhalla to top the free-to-play category.

While Sony did not release the exact download numbers for the games on its list, it’s fair to expect that Fortnite beat out its competition by a significant margin.

Fortnite has been arguably the most popular game of 2018, while the one behind it in the list, H1Z1, has been floundering — with its esport league even forced to shut down.

Meanwhile, Fortnite esports is still on the rise. While the game had its fair share of esports events in 2018, its biggest one, the $100 million Fortnite World Cup, is set to begin later this year. There is little to no doubt that Fortnite’s already massive playerbase will grow even further with that event.

Even if Fortnite is a free-to-play game, it was still very successful financially. The game’s developer, Epic Games, raked in $3 million in profits last year.

Can Fortnite continue that success in 2019? With how well things went for the game last year, it’s hard to say it can’t.

Most-downloaded free-to-play games on the PS4 in 2018: