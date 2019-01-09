20th Century Fox is promoting its upcoming movie with a Fortnite tournament 

20th Century Fox has partnered with the social gaming platform Overwolf to launch a Fortnite: Battle Royale tournament to promote its upcoming movie titled, ‘The Kid Who Would Be King.’

The winner of the competition will bag 1,000 V-Bucks – Fortnite’s in-game currency – and a gaming setup worth $2,500.

V-Bucks will be gifted to every player that wins a round during the challenge as well.

“We’re committed to finding ways for brands and gamers to interact in a way that benefits all parties. The Kid Who Would Be King’s Fortnite challenge is a great example and we’re happy to work with 20th Century Fox,” said Overwolf CEO Uri Marchand in a statement.

This will not be the first time that 20th Century Fox has reached out to the gaming community to promote its movies. The studio previously partnered with PENTA Sports in September last year to help use the German esports organization’s reach to advertise future movies such as Alita: Battle Angel.

Overwolf meanwhile partnered with Intel in August 2018 to launch a $7 million fund to help developers that wanted to develop applications within Overwolf’s social gaming application.

Overwolf integrates social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Skype, or MSN Messenger to help players share game experiences and connect with others.