Tennis smashes into esports with $500 thousand Fortnite tournament in the Australian Open

Professional tennis is getting into the esports craze, as one of the sport’s biggest events, the Australian Open, will feature a $500 thousand Fortnite: Battle Royale tournament called the ‘Summer Smash.’
The Summer Smash will consist of two separate Fortnite events, the first being a solo tournament featuring 100 Fortnite professional players and the other being a charity event pro-am event, featuring content creators, athletes and celebrities.
The event will take place on the weekend of January 26, with five qualifying heats of two matches each where the top 20 players from each heat will advance to the Grand Finals.
The Grand Finals be taking place on January 27 and with the finalists duking it out over six matches. The pro-am chairty evemt will begin shortly after the finals.
The solo tournament will have a prize pool of $400,000 up grabs, while $100,000 will be available for charitable donations during the pro-am.
The Summer Smash format will have scoring evenly divided between Victory Royales and eliminations. Check below for the point distribution:
Victory Royale: +3 Points
2nd-3rd Place: +2 Points
4th-10th Place: +1 Point
3-4 Eliminations: +1 Point
5-6 Eliminations: +2 Points
7+ Eliminations: +3 Points
The solos tournament will not gather its competitors through invites however, as the first 500 people to register for the event will be placed in the aforementioned qualifying heats.
As of the ime of writing, the event is only open to residents of Australia and New Zealand that are 16 years old or above. The Australian Open organizers will also be providing all equipment for players participating in the tournament, who are not allowed to use their own peripherals.
Registration opens on January 9 and can be found on the Australian Open website.