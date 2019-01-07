Tennis smashes into esports with $500 thousand Fortnite tournament in the Australian Open

Professional tennis is getting into the esports craze, as one of the sport’s biggest events, the Australian Open, will feature a $500 thousand Fortnite: Battle Royale tournament called the ‘Summer Smash.’

The Summer Smash will consist of two separate Fortnite events, the first being a solo tournament featuring 100 Fortnite professional players and the other being a charity event pro-am event, featuring content creators, athletes and celebrities.

The event will take place on the weekend of January 26, with five qualifying heats of two matches each where the top 20 players from each heat will advance to the Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals be taking place on January 27 and with the finalists duking it out over six matches. The pro-am chairty evemt will begin shortly after the finals.