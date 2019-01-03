Fortnite esports will make its grand entrance in 2019, but it already made some missteps

There is no doubt that Fortnite: Battle Royale has achieved unprecedented mainstream success last year, with the game becoming massively popular in the West and raking in $3 billion in profits for its developer in 2018. The next phase in Fortnite’s ascendancy will be in the world of esports, and while the game has already made a splash with its announcement of the $100 million Fortnite World Cup for this year, the game has already made some concerning missteps on its way there.

Esports, much like any other traditional sport or competition, is built upon competitive balance and integrity. A level playing field is required for the best players to showcase their skills in the game. While that can be said for most esports titles, Fortnite seems to be veering towards the other direction.

The first glaring instance of that was the sudden addition of the ‘Infinity Blade’ weapon in the midst of the semifinals of the Winter Royale, the game’s first open tournament that also served as qualifiers for the World Cup. The Infinity Blade was an item that gave a player extra damage, health, and shields, as well as letting them tear through structures with ease.

The weapon was essentially a gamebreaker, as whoever held it could easily steamroll opponents regardless of their skill or equipment. Its ability to tear down structures as well goes against Fortnite’s building mechanic, one of the biggest aspects of the game that pros use to separate themselves from lesser-skilled players.

While Fortnite developer, Epic Games, removed the controversial weapon from the game after some time, they still continued with that questionable practice.

Mere hours before the start of the recently concluded WSOE 3 tournament, Epic added in an update that included the ‘Boom Box’ item. It lets players destroy any nearby builds, essentially giving players the same advantage that the Infinity Blade did.

Such additions seem excessive for a game where building is as much a core aspect as gunplay. That’s not even touching on the fact that those were shoehorned in during tournaments, essentially blowing any competitive balance out of the water.

Pro players have been, understandably, very upset.

I’m about to go play for 100K in a completely unaffiliated tournament to epic games, and epic games still added a game breaking item hours before it. I’m. So. Sad. LMAOOO 👿 — CLG Wish (@WishYaLuckk) December 30, 2018

I don't think Epic realizes what they're doing to the comp scene. You're making everything SUPER unpredictable at this point. This is already an issue due to last minute events/not many going on as it is. Also adding some INSANE item last minute, you're screwing over the players. — Dixon 🌻 (@WhosDixon) December 30, 2018

Not only that, Fortnite’s developers have also been inconsiderate of the welfare of its esports players. The aforementioned Winter Royale took place on the weekend of Thanksgiving in the United States last year. However, the announcement came out on Tuesday, November 20, which gave players only a few days to prepare for a tournament they could not afford to miss even if they already had plans for Thanksgiving with their families.

Epic Game’s questionable scheduling affected one of the game’s most prominent personalities, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani of Team Solo Mid (TSM). He was forced to order a computer so he can play in the tournament from his family’s home, but it failed to arrive on time.

Welp, dinner with my family so I have to stop trying to qualify for a 1 million dollar tournament. Ohh I wonder the thought it would be the brightest idea to plan this shit on one of the biggest American holidays. As @TSM_Daequan would say… THIS GAME TRAAAAAAASH. — Myth (@TSM_Myth) November 25, 2018

That, along with the other issues Fortnite’s esports scene has been facing, prompted Myth to publicly push for a player’s union to protect the interests of the game’s professional players.

While that has been met with much support from the community, it seems unlikely that it will dissuade Epic Games from doing things their way.

After all, the pro players are a minority compared to the game’s casual player base, from whom the developers get their profits.

Not only that, it seems as if Epic has been gearing its pro scene to actually drive more profits from casual players. What better way is there to showcase major changes to the game than in a tournament, regardless of the backlash? Getting the community riled up and talking about the changes is essentially free advertisement as well. Epic knows what it’s doing.

With that said, Epic might not actually letting Fortnite bumble its way into esports. Those missteps just might be the developers toeing a line far from that of other established esports titles. Fortnite is already successful anyway, whatever issues there might be in its pro scene are unlikely to change that. If anything, it might even lead to more growth too. For a game as big as Fortnite, even a poorly-run $100 million esports event just might be another avenue to certain a kind of success that matters to the game’s developer.

Images courtesy of WSOE and Epic Games.