Fortnite superstar streamer Ninja made almost $10 million in 2018 

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the biggest and most popular Fortnite: Battle Royale streamer, has revealed that he earned almost $10 million dollars from streaming and posting YouTube videos of himself playing Fortnite.

Ninja revealed the details of his income in an interview with CNN, explaining that, in order to reach his 2018 profits of almost $10 million, meant he first had to play and stream nearly 4,000 hours of Fortnite.

With that much time spent on streaming, Ninja had the most-viewed Twitch channel in 2018 by a landslide with a whopping 226.85 million hours viewed.

He went on further to say that he also earns “a lot more” than $500,000 “on a good month.” However, the streamer has to keep pushing out content to get those figures as Ninja added that he loses “tens of thousands of dollars” whenever he’s not streaming.

Most of Ninja’s revenue comes from the ads displayed on his streams or YouTube videos as well as Twitch subscriptions. Subscriptions on the streaming platform vary between $4.99 to $24.99 for each subscriber. With 60 thousand subscribers on Twitch and another 20 thousand on YouTube, it’s no wonder Ninja is raking that much cash.

The streamer did not elaborate further on his other sources of income, such as his sponsorship deals with major companies like Red Bull.

With that said, Ninja has come a very long way from being a professional player with a middling competitive career just a couple of years ago. But after he rode the wave of Fortnite’s popularity and tying it to his own, Ninja has now become the new face of gaming.

The streamer has been everywhere, from appearing on Ellen and Jimmy Fallon to hosting this year’s Twitch New Year’s Eve event, all through streaming himself playing Fortnite on Twitch.

Not only that, Ninja has even dropped an EDM album, had the rapper Soulja Boy wanting to start an esports organization together with him, and hosted a record-breaking livestream with NFL player Juju Smith-Schuster and rappers Travis Scott and Drake last year.

He also won the Best Content Creator Award in the Game Awards 2018 in December, among other things.

There was little to no doubt that Ninja is arguably the most successful figure in gaming in terms of sheer popularity and mainstream influence. Now, he’s proven he can turn that fame into fortune too.