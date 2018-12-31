Fortnite: Ceice and Elevate win $100 thousand prize pool WSOE 3 duos tournament 

The relatively-unknown duo of Davis “Ceice” McClellan from Gankstars and Thomas “Elevate” Krueger from Raised By Kings defeated 49 other teams in the World Showdown of Esports (WSOE) 3 Fortnite: Battle Royale duos tournament to take home the lion’s share of the event’s $100 thousand prize pool.

The pair notched 610 points in the finals and take home the $40 thousand grand prize, narrowly beating out the duo of Rocco “Saf” Morales and Wiliams “Zayt” Aubin, who finished in second place with 590 points.

While more prominent figures in the Fortnite community — such as Aydan Conrad, Darryle “Hamlinz” Hamlin, and Brendan “Jaomock” O’Brien, among others — also competed in the tournament, they finished way behind some less-familiar faces in the scene.

That last bit was especially true for Elevate, who has only won less than $10 thousand from playing Fortnite competitively prior to WSOE 3, according to esportsearnings.com.

While Ceice and Elevate’s underdog triumph was a nice feel-good story to round out 2018 for Fortnite, the event has also been mired in some contro0versy.

Prior to the start of the tournament, Fortnite developer Epic Games pushed out the v7.10 content update #2 that introduced the Boom Box, a powerful sonic weapon that turns structures to rubble. Many found the developer’s decision disappointing, as it mirrored their introduction of the game-breaking ‘Infinity Blade’ in the middle of the Fortnite Winter Royale tournament earlier this month.

Those sudden additions of game-changing items in the middle of tournaments largely upset the competitive balance of the game, which left a bad taste in the mouths of many players, especially those competing in said tournaments.

And @TSM_Myth tells us how everyone is feeling about the new Fortnite update "Epic is trolling" #WSOE pic.twitter.com/bS5OMKNY0W — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 30, 2018

As a result of the fiasco, more fans and players alike are now questioning Epic Games’ commitment to Fortnite as an esport.

Even so, they will have to put WSOE 3 and 2018 behind them as the qualification for the $100 million Fortnite World Cup are scheduled to begin in 2019.