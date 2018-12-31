Fortnite streamer Ninja had the most-viewed channel on Twitch in 2018 by a landslide 

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to say that 2018 has ended up being the year of Fortnite: Battle Royale and the game’s posterboy, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, whose massively popular Fortnite streams made him the year’s most-viewed channel on Twitch.

According to a report by The Esports Observer and TEO Analytics, which calculated the total viewing hours across the top ten Twitch channels throughout the year, Ninja’s channel had a whopping 226.85 million hours viewed.

He also has over 11 million followers and an average of over 59,000 viewers every time he streams, as of October.

That figure alone already stands out, but it gets more staggering when put into context. Ninja dwarfed the channel at second place, the Riot Games Twitch channel for League of Legends esports livestreams, which only had 99.3 million.

Ninja also outclassed the Overwatch League Twitch channel, which only had 74.6 million hours viewed. That, along with the fact that the Overwatch League signed a 2-year deal, $90 million exclusive streaming deal with Twitch, had Ninja wondering aloud on Twitter how much the larger audience he drew to his channel was worth.

While that is a topic better suited for another piece, it centers on a point relevant to this one — the sheer popularity and influence of Ninja.

After riding the wave of Fortnite’s popularity and tying it to his own, Ninja has already become the new face of gaming. The streamer has been everywhere, from appearing on Ellen and Jimmy Fallon to hosting this year’s Twitch New Year’s Eve event, all through streaming himself playing Fortnite on Twitch.

Not only that, Ninja has even dropped an EDM album, had the rapper Soulja Boy wanting to start an esports organization together with him, and hosted a record-breaking livestream with NFL player Juju Smith-Schuster and rappers Travis Scott and Drake.

He also won the Best Content Creator Award in the Game Awards 2018 earlier this month, among other things.

Ninja’s popularity, which has even clearly transcended to the mainstream, was already undeniable before, but now it has the numbers to back it up.