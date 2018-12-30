Fortnite: Battle Royale wants players to thank the bus driver for its holiday event

As part of Fortnite: Battle Royale‘s “14 Days Of Fortnite” holiday event, players have been tasked to ‘thank the bus driver,’ referencing a meme that became popular earlier this year, for rewards.

“14 Days Of Fortnite” tasked players with accomplishing a number of challenges corresponding to the day of the event. For its 11th day, the event wants players to thank the game’s Battle Bus driver in 11 different matches.

The Battle Bus is the aerial vehicle which flies over the game map and lets players choose which location to drop to.

Thanking the bus driver is a pretty simple task which can be done with mostly just a push of button, though it varies depending on what platfrom you’re playing the game in.

On PC, players can simply press the “B” key while on the Battle Bus. On the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, it can be done by simply pressing down on the D-Pad. On mobile, players can tap an icon that appears while they are riding in the bus.

In most cases, you’ll see your gamer tag pop up on the screen followed by “thanked the bus driver.” While we never hear the driver reply with “You’re welcome,” surely they’ll appreciate it.

The ‘thank the bus driver’ meme first appeared in Reddit back in June, indicating that the people who thank the bus driver before getting off were a superior class of human being.

Shortly after the meme spread, a user on the Fortnite subreddit suggested that the game add an option to thank bus driver before jumping out of the battle bus. A petition was even posted on Change.org, though it has since been removed. Fortnite did end up adding that function on August 23 however.