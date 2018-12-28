Fortnite: Battle Royale developer Epic Games raked in $3 billion in profits in 2018

The continued success of the massively popular Fortnite: Battle Royale has given its developer, Epic Games, a massive profit of $3 billion in 2018, according to TechCrunch.

Epic Games was previously valued at $15 billion in September by the Wall Street Journal, and it’s safe to say that the company would have exceeded that figure by now.

While Epic Games may have produced other games that were hits in the past, such as Gears of War and Infinity Blade, none were as successful as Fortnite has been.

While exact player numbers for Fortnite are kept secret by Epic, we know that back in June the game had over 125 million players. Fortnite has only gotten even more popular since then, as Bloomberg reported that it has exceeded 200 million players by November.

With their flagship game’s sheer popularity, Epic Games has even tried to get Fortnite into the esports scene with the $100 million ‘Fortnite World Cup.’

The fact that Fortnite had this big of an impact for its developer — especially on the financial side of things — is astounding considering that the game is free-to-play, meaning players don’t have to pay for anything to start playing it.

For the most part, Fortnite raked in profits through the vast amount of microtransactions in the game. These are usually in the form of in-game cosmetic items, including the now infamous Fortnite dances.

Another factor behind the success of both Fortnite and Epic Games is the company’s heavy investment in influencer marketing, as Fortnite streamers have quickly become some of the most popular figures in the livestreaming platform Twitch.

This fact is embodied by Fortnite’s very own poster boy, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who rode the popularity of the game to become the biggest streamer on Twitch and win the Best Content Creator award in the Game Awards 2018 earlier this month.

There has been little to no doubt that Fortnite has been one of, if not the single, most popular games in the world. The fact that it brought its developer a whopping $3 billion in profits in a year may have been surprising, but not entirely unexpected. It’s safe to say that we can only expect more from Fortnite and Epic Games in the future.