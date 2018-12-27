Fortnite streamer raised $1.3 million throughout 2018 for St. Jude’s Children Hospital 

Fortnite: Battle Royale streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo has raised a whopping $1.3 million throughout 2018 to donate to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital through his livestreams on Twitch.

The $1.3 million donation was gathered through a couple of major streams by DrLupo, the latest of ran from December 22 to 23. This included the #buildagainstcancer 24-hour livestream, where Lupo’s viewers were rewarded with choosing how Lupo played for his stream for every donation.

The event raked in $611,000, with donations coming from 85 different countries. Lupo is one of the most popular streamers for Fortnite on the streaming platform Twitch, as he has amassed more than 2.8 million followers.

Thank you for being part of something bigger than yourself. Love like this makes the world go round. #BuildAgainstCancer This is why I stream. 💜❤️ — DrLupo (@DrLupo) December 23, 2018

“One of the best parts of being a streamer is seeing communities of people form, and working with those communities to help benefit others and leave a legacy of positivity,” Lupo said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Lupo raised $659,000 for St. Jude’s during the week-long GuardianCon, with total of $2.4 million was raised by Lupo and other streamers during the event.

Lupo also increased his donations to St. Jude’s by selling t-shirts and other DrLupo gear through Design by Humans. Design by Humans is a company that has been partnering with artists, brands, and celebrities to sell their merchandise to fans, helping Lupo raise an additional $140,000.

“To raise $1 million for the kids of St. Jude in just one year is an incredible milestone and makes him a leader among his gaming peers,” said the president and CEO of St. Jude’s fundraising organization Richard Shadyac Jr.

St. Jude’s has partnered with more than 14,000 gamers around the world to raise money through their streams on behalf of the hospital’s pediatric cancer patients. St. Jude’s has even established an annual charity gaming event, the St. Jude PLAY LIVE Summit, that has raised more than $4.2 million over the course of four years.

“By helping pioneer this innovative way of fundraising, he and his community are leading the charge for the future of fundraising by helping St. Jude continue to fight childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” added Shadyac Jr.

St. Jude’s researches and treats pediatric cancers and other life-threatening diseases. The hospital has been covering all costs of treatment for its patients, thus removing a major source of stress for the children’s parents.