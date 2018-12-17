Fortnite streamer Ninja drops EDM album

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the biggest Fortnite: Battle Royale streamer on Twitch, continues to expand his influence outside of gaming by dropping an EDM album called “Ninjawerks” with some of the world’s most famous EDM artists.

The album has been described as an “curated gaming soundtrack” and comes from record label Astralwerks. While the music in it was not actually made by Ninja, the streamer curated tracks from big-name EDM artists that agreed to be a part of the album and lent his name and branding to it.

The EDM artists who produced tracks for the album include the likes of Tiësto, Kaskade, and Alesso, among others.

“This is the first time this has ever happened in gaming where artists in the EDM industry have come together in this way,” Ninja told Billboard.com.

You can listen to the tracks on YouTube, you can check out a couple of them below:

Ninja is no stranger to the artists of the music industry, as he has played Fortnite on his streams with many of the EDM artists who worked on his album.

“I was playing Fortnite last summer, and the intensity of landing at Tilted Towers inspired me to create this song […] This project with Ninja is amazing because I love unique collaborations, and I knew that this was something I wanted to be a part of,” said Alesso, who produced the Fortnite-themed track “Tilted Towers.”

Ninja also had rappers Drake and Travis Scott over in a record-breaking livestream session in March. Now the streamer who also won the Best Content Creator award in the 2018 Game Awards earlier this month even has the rapper Soulja Boy wanting to establish an esports organization with him.

There have been many “gaming celebrities” who rose through streaming, YouTube, or esports over the years, but none have been as transcendentally popular as Ninja is. His ambitious EDM album seems to stand as a testament to that.