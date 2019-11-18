On Tuesday, the latest version of Football Manager was released – and as with every football-related game out there, we are keen to find out how they have answered the eternal Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

And thanks to GiveMeSport, it looks like we now have an answer to the above question – as they performed a detailed breakdown of all the 36 individual stats in the game to see who has been rated the better of the two, and in which departments.

Each attribute is rated out of 20, with 1 being the worst possible score and 20 being the best.

Check out the detailed breakdown right below:

TECHNICAL STATS

Corners: Messi 15-13 Ronaldo

Crossing: Messi 15-15 Ronaldo

Dribbling: Messi 20-15 Ronaldo

Finishing: Messi 20-19 Ronaldo

First Touch: Messi 19-17 Ronaldo

Free-kicks: Messi 19-15 Ronaldo

Heading: Ronaldo 19-10 Messi

Long shots: Ronaldo 19-17 Messi

Long throws: Messi 4-2 Ronaldo

Marking: Messi 4-3 Ronaldo

Passing: Messi 20-15 Ronaldo

Penalty taking: Ronaldo 20-17 Messi

Tackling: Ronaldo 8-7 Messi

Technique: Messi 20-17 Ronaldo

MENTAL STATS

Aggression: Messi 7-6 Ronaldo

Anticipation: Messi 19-18 Ronaldo

Bravery: Ronaldo 16-10 Messi

Composure: Messi 18-14 Ronaldo

Concentration: Ronaldo 16-13 Messi

Decisions: Messi 20-18 Ronaldo

Determination: Messi 20-20 Ronaldo

Flair: Messi 20-18 Ronaldo

Leadership: Ronaldo 17-14 Messi

Off the ball: Ronaldo 18-16 Messi

Positioning: Ronaldo 6-5 Messi

Teamwork: Messi 14-10 Ronaldo

Vision: Messi 20-14 Ronaldo

Work rate: Ronaldo 10-7 Messi

PHYSICAL STATS

Acceleration: Messi 18-15 Ronaldo

Agility: Messi 20-13 Ronaldo

Balance: Messi 20-14 Ronaldo

Jumping Reach: Ronaldo 18-6 Messi

Natural fitness: Ronaldo 20-14 Messi

Pace: Ronaldo 16-15 Messi

Stamina: Ronaldo 15-13 Messi

Strength: Ronaldo 16-9 Messi

Out of the 36 attributes discussed above, Messi has a better rating in nineteen attributes and Ronaldo has a better rating in fifteen. Both players are tied with each other in two attributes.

That being said, it looks like Lionel Messi is the better player on Football Manager 2020 – but let’s hold that thought.

GiveMeSport has also hinted that, interestingly, when one adds up all the stats together for both players separately, both of them have a total of 525 points each.

It looks like even Football Manager could not find a solution to the eternal Messi-Ronaldo debate, after all.