Adidas partners with Lyon EDG for their FIFA Online 4 team

The global sportswear brand Adidas has signed a partnership deal with Lyon EDG for their FIFA Online 4 team.

Lyon EDG is the joint esports team of the French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais and the Chinese esports organization Edward Gaming (EDG).

According to the terms of the deal, Adidas will produce exclusive brand apparel and accessories for the team, who debuted the gear when they competed in the FIFA Online 4 Professional Champion Cup in Shanghai.

Lyon EDG was founded back in November 2017 when Olympique Lyonnais set up a joint esports organization with EDG that focuses on the FIFA series of games. This marked the first time that a European football club partnered with a Chinese esports organization to play in the region.

That also opened the floodgates for other European football clubs to follow suit, as the French soccer organization Paris Saint-Germain partnered with the prominent Chinese esports organization LGD Gaming in April 2018. The two rebranded the LGD Dota 2 team into “PSG.LGD” and that team went on to place second in the International 2018.

This also marks the first time that Adidas has partnered with an esports organization based in China. Adidas seems primed to expand its influence in esports, as its rivals in the sportswear industry have been doing the same.

Another global sportswear giant, Nike, has been negotiating an apparel sponsorship deal with the Chinese League of Legends Pro League (LPL). Both Nike and Adidas will have to contend with brands in the region as well, as the Chinese sports apparel brand Li-Ning also recently signed a partnership with EDG. Li-Ning has been selling the “Li-Ning X EDG” joint apparel line in China to significant success, as EDG is among the top esports teams in the country.

This slew of partnerships coming from outside of China can only bolster the already thriving esports scene in the country.